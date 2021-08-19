Multistate marijuana operator Trulieve’s blockbuster $2.1 billion deal to acquire another cannabis MSO, Harvest Health & Recreation, is a step closer to reality after Harvest received a final court order approving the arrangement from the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

“We have and will continue to work collaboratively with the entire Trulieve team until we obtain all of (the) required regulatory approvals needed to close,” Harvest Health CEO Steve White said in a Thursday news release.

The deal, announced in May, was subject to approval by the Canadian court because it “will be effected by way of a plan of arrangement pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia),” Trulieve said at the time.

Harvest Health is based in Arizona, but its shares trade as HARV on the Canadian Securities Exchange and HRVSF on the U.S. over-the-counter markets.

Shares of Florida-based Trulieve trade as TRUL on the CSE and as TCNNF on the U.S. OTC markets.