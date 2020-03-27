Click on the video below to see Marijuana Business Daily’s Bart Schaneman discussing how COVID-19 is affecting the worldwide marijuana supply chain.

The health crisis has revealed fragility in the cannabis supply chain – from vape hardware to marijuana packaging – but it also has shown that MJ companies can shift quickly to develop creative solutions to address these kinds of business challenges.

Bart Schaneman can be reached at [email protected]

For more of Marijuana Business Daily’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the cannabis industry, click here.