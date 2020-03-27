States and cities continue to release new ground rules establishing if and how cannabis retailers can keep doing business after statewide stay-at-home orders are put in place to try to slow the coronavirus crisis.

Many marijuana store owners are shifting to manage new curbside-pickup and expanded delivery services, even as they try to keep the health and safety of staff and customers as the top priority.

Click on the video below for Marijuana Business Daily’s Bart Schaneman discussion about how COVID-19 is affecting the retail marijuana market.

