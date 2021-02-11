Cannabis banking-compliance innovator Sundie Seefried is transitioning from her broader role as CEO of a Colorado credit union to a sole focus on cannabis issues.

Seefried is stepping down from her longtime position as chief executive of Partner Colorado Credit Union in the Denver area to become CEO of Safe Harbor Financial, a new cannabis banking company that will be majority owned by Partner Colorado.

The change will occur July 1.

“This transition will allow me to give my undivided attention to all matters concerning cannabis banking and the expansion of the program,” Seefried said in a statement.

Seefried is known for establishing a compliance-based banking program for the cannabis industry in 2015 called Safe Harbor Private Banking and expanding it nationally.

The program, licensed to other financial institutions through Safe Harbor Services, today has 10 affiliated financial institutions in five states.

In 2020 alone, Safe Harbor Private Banking “managed and validated over $3 billion in cannabis-related funds,” according to a news release.