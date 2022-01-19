Cronos appoints Nestle, Supreme Cannabis alum Griese as head of operations

Canadian marijuana producer Cronos Group promoted John Griese, former chief operating officer of The Supreme Cannabis Co., as senior vice president, head of North American operations.

The Toronto-based company quietly disclosed the personnel move in a regulatory filing last week.

Griese joined Cronos last August as vice president of operations, per the filing, soon after Ontario-based Canopy Growth Corp. bought Supreme for roughly 435 million Canadian dollars ($345 million).

Before Griese’s stint at Supreme, he served as chief operating officer of Creso Pharma, an Australian medical cannabis company, from July 2018 through November 2019.

The 59-year-old also held key supply-chain and operational roles at Nestle S.A., a Swiss multinational food and drink company, and beverages company PepsiCo.

Cronos shares trade as CRON on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.