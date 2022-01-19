Cronos appoints Nestle, Supreme Cannabis alum Griese as head of operations

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Canadian marijuana producer Cronos Group promoted John Griese, former chief operating officer of The Supreme Cannabis Co., as senior vice president, head of North American operations.

The Toronto-based company quietly disclosed the personnel move in a regulatory filing last week.

Griese joined Cronos last August as vice president of operations, per the filing, soon after Ontario-based Canopy Growth Corp. bought Supreme for roughly 435 million Canadian dollars ($345 million).

Before Griese’s stint at Supreme, he served as chief operating officer of Creso Pharma, an Australian medical cannabis company, from July 2018 through November 2019.

Key insights to inform decisions: MJBizFactbook 

Say hello to marijuana business data, curated by the editors of MJBizDaily to help cannabis industry leaders make informed decisions.

  • U.S. marijuana industry financials
  • Licensing, funding and investment trends
  • State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes and opportunities
  • Insights for business and investment strategy
 
Get the MJBizFactbook
 

The 59-year-old also held key supply-chain and operational roles at Nestle S.A., a Swiss multinational food and drink company, and beverages company PepsiCo.

Cronos shares trade as CRON on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

In move to stifle illicit sales, NJ won’t allow cannabis home grows, report says

Canada

Quebec adult-use cannabis stores must now check vaccine passports

Retail

‘A dream realized’: Q&A with cannabis social equity licensee Aja Allen
All U.S. Briefs Canada International Recreational 