CT dispensaries could benefit as state ups medical marijuana purchase limits

Registered medical marijuana patients in Connecticut are now allowed to buy up to 3.5 ounces of cannabis per month.

The increase from the previous monthly limit of 3 ounces could lead to a sales bump for the state’s 18 dispensaries.

According to New Haven TV station WTNH, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection said the policy change was based on an evaluation of the needs of the state’s 52,996 registered MMJ patients.

Although patients are allowed to buy only up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana flower per dispensary visit, they can buy a total of 3.5 ounces per month, WTNH reported.

The agency said it would continue monitoring the market to see if additional allotment increases will be necessary.

The increase also comes as the state is ramping up to launch its adult-use marijuana market later this year.