CT seeks THC caps on unregulated marijuana products, synthetics ban

Connecticut legislators took the first step toward outlawing synthetic marijuana and imposing THC caps on sleep aids and other consumable products sold in convenience and CBD stores outside the state’s regulated medical and recreational cannabis markets.

According to the nonprofit CT Mirror, the state’s House of Representatives on Tuesday voted 148-1 for a bipartisan bill that represents the first of what is likely to be annual regulatory updates to the state’s adult-use marijuana market, which launched in July.

“This is a set of laws that we were going to be looking at and updating every year,” said Rep. Mike D’Agostino, a Democrat who is co-chair of the General Law Committee, according to the CT Mirror.

“It’s an evolving market. It’s an evolving regulatory scheme.”

The state’s Senate also is expected to approve House Bill 6699, according to the news outlet.

And Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to affix his signature.

The legislation would ban the unregulated sale of synthetic marijuana including products containing chemically induced offshoots of delta-8 and delta-9.

In February, Connecticut’s attorney general sued five store operators for allegedly selling illegal products containing delta-8 THC.

The bill also would place limits on the amount of THC in products sold outside the regulated market.

“What we are saying is, ‘OK, CBD stores, if you want to sell products that have got some level of THC in them, we’re going to restrict that to 1 milligram per serving and 5 milligrams total per package for edibles,’” D’Agostino said at a news conference.

“There are different limits for THC-based CBD products that are lotions and tinctures and things like that.”