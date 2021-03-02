Washington state’s marijuana regulatory agency has a new executive.

David Postman was appointed chair of the state’s Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) by Gov. Jay Inslee.

Postman, who served as Inslee’s chief of staff from December 2015 until Nov. 15, 2020, starts his six-year term on March 15, the Associated Press reported.

He replaces Jane Rushford, whose term expired last month.

The part-time position pays $66,420 a year.

Postman joins current board members Ollie Garrett and Russ Hauge.

The LCB holds regular public meetings and work sessions with stakeholders, makes policy and budget decisions and adjudicates contested license applications and enforcement actions against licensees.

Board members also hired the agency’s director, Rick Garza, who manages day-to-day operations.

The agency has licensing, enforcement, tax collection and regulatory roles concerning alcohol, cannabis, vaping and tobacco. The LCB has a staff of approximately 350.