Deadline to apply for German cannabis distribution contract extended for 3rd time

The deadline to apply to be the distribution service provider for Germany’s domestically produced medical cannabis has been extended again.

Now companies are able to submit applications until June 23.

The original deadline was April 28. That was first extended to May 26 and then to June 9

Applicants’ offers must now be binding until Sept. 15.

In a previous update of the tender documentation, the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) wrote that “it cannot be ruled out that the first delivery will be delayed” because of COVID-19.

However, in a more recent reply to parliament, the government said that, for the BfArM, “the contractually agreed start of the first deliveries still is mid-October for the lots that were first granted and mid-November for the lots that were issued second.”

After the cultivation contracts were awarded in the first half of last year, the BfArM said it has been monitoring the progress of the construction by visiting the facilities at least once every two months.

The agency had planned to visit the facilities at the end of March, but that was postponed due to the pandemic.

Alfredo Pascual can be reached at [email protected]