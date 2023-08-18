Deceased farmer’s heirs appeal in bid for Florida medical marijuana license

By MJBizDaily Staff

Women, minority execs show few gains in U.S. cannabis industry, according to the latest data from the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report. Get your copy here.

The family and business partners of a Black farmer who died after applying for a medical marijuana license hope to convince a Florida appeals court that state regulators wrongly rejected the application because the man’s death came before the permitting process was finished.

According to the Orlando Weekly, Marion County farmer Moton Hopkins ranked the highest among applicants vying for vertically integrated licenses set aside for Black farmers.

Hopkins died before regulators had finished evaluating the applications, and Florida’s health department said the license goes to individual applicants, not their entities or companies.

An administrative judge upheld that decision in February.

An attorney representing Hopkins’ heirs and business partners has asked the 1st District Court of Appeal to overturn that decision.

According to the appeal, Hopkins owned 51% of Hatchett Creek Farms and applied under that name, rather than his own, so the license should go to the company.

In July, applicants Terry Donnell Gwinn of Suwannee County and Shedrick McGriff of Bascom were instead awarded licenses.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Deceased farmer’s estate not entitled to Florida marijuana license, judge rules
Image of a judge's gavel next to cannabis buds

Legal

Court ruling opens door for third-party marijuana e-commerce in Florida
Image of lady justice

Cultivation

Marijuana MSOs expand Florida retail, betting on adult-use legalization
Sunset image, through two palm trees, of Miami skyline and bay
All U.S. Briefs Cultivation Florida Legal Medical & Recreational Retail Social Equity 
Emerald Logo
© 2023  Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ABOUT CAREERS AUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERS DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION    TERMS OF USE PRIVACY POLICY