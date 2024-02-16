Delaware’s adult-use cannabis sales launch delayed until 2025

Delaware’s launch of adult-use cannabis sales has been pushed back to 2025.

That’s because retail and lab-testing licenses won’t be awarded until March 2025, Delaware Public Media reported.

The state’s timeline initially indicated licenses would be issued in November 2024, according to Delaware Public Media.

But Marijuana Commissioner Robert Coupe said the commission is still discussing how best to award adult-use licenses.

Coupe’s office is considering a lottery system and delaying transitioning current medical cannabis dispensary licenses to adult-use until new retail entrants can also receive permits.

“It’s good for fairness and the competition; it’s good for the market,” Coupe told Delaware Public Media.

“Because, if we just open those 13 retailers today – if they’re providing for 17,000 patients, and suddenly the market jumps to 85,000, and they can’t meet the need – what we don’t want is we don’t want all of our medical patients to go in and the store be sold out.”

The Marijuana Control Act became law in 2023.

Until adult-use sales begin in Delaware, state lawmakers are working to expand the medical cannabis program.