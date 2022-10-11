Detroit medical marijuana retailer suspended, fined for improper tracking

House of Mary Jane, a medical marijuana dispensary in Detroit, will be temporarily shut down and fined by Michigan regulators for not properly tracking its products.

The enforcement measure stemmed from a May 2021 incident where the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) made a surprise visit and “observed multiple bags, backpacks and duffle bags of suspected marijuana products that did not have the tracking identification numbers assigned by the statewide monitoring system,” MLive.com reported.

The CRA on Monday signed a consent order with the dispensary, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days and issuing a $75,000 fine. The license suspension will begin Oct. 20.

The levies could be a harbinger for increased enforcement in Michigan after the appointment last month of Brian Hanna as interim CRA director.

Hanna formerly was a marijuana inspector and investigator for the agency as well as a state police criminal analyst.