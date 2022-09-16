Michigan cannabis regulatory agency gets interim executive director

The regulatory agency that oversees Michigan’s medical and adult-use cannabis programs has an acting executive director.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Brian Hanna to temporarily lead the Cannabis Regulatory Agency, the Detroit News reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hanna will take the reins on an interim basis from former executive director Andrew Brisbo.

Brisbo, who had held that role since 2019, stepped down in August to serve as director of the state’s Bureau of Construction Codes.

The state will launch a nationwide search for a permanent director.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hanna will oversee a Michigan market where wholesale marijuana prices are sliding and the industry is calling for help to compete with the black market.

Hanna previously worked at the agency for 4½ years managing inspections, field operations and investigations.