Detroit opens second application period for cannabis retail licenses Aug. 1

Detroit regulators will open an application window starting Aug. 1 for the second round of cannabis retail licenses in Michigan’s largest city.

The city plans to issue 30 retail licenses, 10 microbusiness licenses and 10 consumption lounge licenses, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Licenses will be awarded six to eight weeks after the deadline, the city said in a news release.

Half the licenses will be earmarked for social equity applicants, or those who reside in a disproportionately impacted community, or for operators with at least one or more equity applicants who own and control at least 51% of the business.

Last December, Detroit regulators issued 33 retail licenses in the first licensing round, which came roughly four years after recreational cannabis sales began in Michigan.

The first round of Detroit licensees did not include any equity applicants for consumption lounges or micro-cultivation facilities.

Adult-use cannabis sales kicked off in Detroit in January at two existing medical marijuana dispensaries.