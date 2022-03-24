Detroit suburb lands first licensed Michigan marijuana consumption lounge

Michigan’s first licensed marijuana consumption lounge is set to open this month in the Detroit suburb of Hazel Park.

According to Detroit radio station WWJ, the lounge – dubbed Hot Box Social – will open its doors about 10 miles north of Detroit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lounge initially will be available only for private events, the radio station noted, and won’t open to the public until later this year on an undecided date.

Hot Box Social is owned by Troy, Michigan-based Trucenta, which also runs a nearby adult-use marijuana retail shop, Breeze.

“Our plan is to first use the space for corporate, social and special events,” Trucenta spokesperson Nowfal Akash told WWJ.

“Come summer, we’ll start scheduling events so the public can experience Hot Box Social with consumption-friendly activities like social gatherings, educational opportunities and arts-focused activities.”

NEW MJBiz Factbook: Preorder Today! Informed decision making is essential for success in the cannabis industry. Get the facts and analysis you need in the 2022 MJBiz Factbook, curated by the editors of MJBizDaily. Why Preorder? You’ll be the first to get the latest data delivered to your inbox when the new edition releases on April 11 .

. BONUS OFFER: Get the 2021 MJBiz Factbook right now, for free. What’s inside the MJBiz Factbook? Segmented research reports for the marijuana + hemp industries.

for the marijuana + hemp industries. Accurate financial forecasts + investment trends.

+ State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes and opportunities.

to regulations, taxes and opportunities. And more! Presale bundle offers are now available. Get The Data

Consumption lounges have been slow to catch on as a business model in the modern marijuana industry – and were set back further by COVID-19 – but they are steadily becoming a trend in some adult-use markets as Colorado and Nevada.

While Hazel Park allows recreational sales, Detroit officials still are trying to craft an ordinance to permit an adult-use industry there.