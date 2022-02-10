Detroit to revisit recreational marijuana licensing process

The Detroit City Council is poised to restructure its recreational marijuana licensing system with a new ordinance to govern the process after a U.S. district judge last year ruled that a previously approved residency requirement was “likely unconstitutional.”

The city’s entire adult-use marijuana industry has been on hold since then because there hasn’t been a path to licensure for any entrepreneurs.

But according to the Detroit Metro Times, City Council President Pro Tem James Tate has crafted a new ordinance for adult-use cannabis business licensing, and the measure has the support of the mayor.

Under Tate’s new proposal, Detroit residents would be guaranteed a path to permits, but the ordinance would also give a shot at licensure to out-of-town applicants.

Residency mandates for marijuana ownership in Michigan’s largest city were a primary sticking point last year, and the strict requirements sparked a lawsuit that is scheduled to go to trial in September, the Metro Times reported.

Tate’s revised ordinance would authorize up to 76 recreational marijuana shops within the city limits, along with 30 consumption lounges and micro-businesses.

There would be no cap on the number of permits for cultivators, processors, transporters, safety-compliance facilities, event organizers or temporary marijuana events, the Metro Times reported.