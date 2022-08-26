Employees at Ascend marijuana store in Boston vote to join Teamsters

Workers at the Ascend marijuana store in Boston voted “overwhelmingly” to join Teamsters Local 25.

According to a Teamsters news release, the subsidiary of New York-based multistate operator Ascend Wellness Holdings is the first cannabis retailer in New England to organize with the union.

This is the latest victory for the Teamsters amid a wave of marijuana workers who are joining the 1.2 million-member union.

The Ascend store in Boston joins several other marijuana businesses that have signed on with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, including five in Illinois this year – one in August, one in April and three others in February.

Unionizing is a growing trend among cannabis retail employees.

Across the U.S., the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union has been the primary organization to unionize marijuana workers.