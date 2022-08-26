Employees at Ascend marijuana store in Boston vote to join Teamsters

By MJBizDaily Staff

Workers at the Ascend marijuana store in Boston voted “overwhelmingly” to join Teamsters Local 25.

According to a Teamsters news release, the subsidiary of New York-based multistate operator Ascend Wellness Holdings is the first cannabis retailer in New England to organize with the union.

This is the latest victory for the Teamsters amid a wave of marijuana workers who are joining the 1.2 million-member union.

The Ascend store in Boston joins several other marijuana businesses that have signed on with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, including five in Illinois this year – one in August, one in April and three others in February.

Unionizing is a growing trend among cannabis retail employees.

Across the U.S., the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union has been the primary organization to unionize marijuana workers.

Related Stories From MjBiz

All U.S.

Workers unionize at Verano marijuana dispensary in Illinois

Retail

Midyear state cannabis sales a mixed bag across the United States

Legal

New Massachusetts reform law expected to boost state’s marijuana industry
All U.S. Briefs Massachusetts 