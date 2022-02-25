More Illinois marijuana workers vote to join Teamsters

(This story has been updated with Zen Leaf’s unionization.)

Employees at three marijuana businesses in Illinois voted to join the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

Consultants at the Zen Leaf retail cannabis store in Lombard, Illinois, on Thursday voted “overwhelmingly” to join the Teamsters Local 777, according to a union news release.

They follow in the footsteps of employees at two marijuana businesses in Schaumburg, Illinois, who recently affiliated with the Teamsters Local 777.

Earlier this week, workers at a Verilife call center voted “unanimously” to join the Local 777, the union said.

And, a week earlier, employees at the Enlightened Dispensary voted “overwhelmingly” to unionize with the Local 777, according to a release.

Zen Leaf is owned by multistate operator Verano Holdings, Verilife by MSO PharmaCann and Enlightened by MSO Revolution Global. All three multistate operators are based in Illinois.

“Our momentum throughout the Illinois cannabis industry isn’t slowing down – not today, not tomorrow, not ever,” Teamsters Local 777 President Jim Glimco said in a statement.

“The Teamsters Union is transforming this industry to make it the best it possibly can be.”

Teamsters Local 777 has been on a unionizing tear since early 2021, having also signed up employees at Modern Cannabis in Chicago and Verilife retail stores in Arlington Heights, Chicago and Romeoville.