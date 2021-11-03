Employees at two retail marijuana operations owned by PharmaCann in the Chicago area and at Curaleaf Holdings’ store in Mokena, Illinois, are joining labor unions.

Cannabis sales consultants and inventory specialists at PharmaCann’s Verilife retail stores in Arlington Heights and Chicago’s River North area voted to join Teamsters Local 777, an 84-year-old union representing workers in various industries.

PharmaCann is a cannabis multistate operator based in Chicago.

The Verilife workers join employees from Modern Cannabis’ Logan Square and River North locations who voted to join Local 777 earlier this year.

In late October, Verilife workers in New York ratified a three-year union contract with the Local 338 Retail, Wholesale, Department Store Union (RWDSU)/United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW).

Meanwhile, Curaleaf retail workers in the Joliet suburb of Mokena voted to join Local 881 of the UFCW.

That move comes after Curaleaf retail employees in Worth, Illinois, voted last month to also join Local 881 of the UFCW.

Curaleaf is a cannabis MSO headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts.