Yet another marijuana store has joined the ranks of organized labor, with workers at an Illinois cannabis shop voting to unionize with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

According to a news release, sales consultants and dispensing inventory specialists at the Verilife store in Romeoville decided to join Teamsters Local 777.

That means workers for at least three Verilife stores have unionized in Illinois, following unionization victories in Arlington Heights and Chicago.

The vote by 18 Romeoville employees brings the number of unionized Verilife employees to 60.

“The cannabis industry is a union industry,” Teamsters Local 777 President Jim Glimco said in the release.

Verilife, which has eight marijuana retail outlets in Illinois, is owned by Chicago-based multistate operator PharmaCann.

The Teamsters and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union have both been actively recruiting new members in the marijuana industry, and hardly a week goes by without news of another shop voting to join one of the two labor organizations.