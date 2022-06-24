Employees at California marijuana distributor ratify Teamsters contract

Workers at Oakland, California-based marijuana distributor Nabis ratified their first union contract, the Teamsters Local 630 announced.

The ratification comes after the employees voted in December to join the union.

The contract includes:

Guaranteed 28% wage increases for the three-year agreement.

Four weeks of paid vacation a year.

Paid sick days and holidays.

A guaranteed work week of at least 40 hours.

A Teamsters pension.

“What they have done at this company can serve as a model for successful organizing and bargaining throughout the California cannabis industry moving forward,” Lou Villalvazo, the Teamsters Local 630 secretary-treasurer, said in a news release.

The move is the latest organized labor victory in the legal marijuana industry, which has been a focus of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters as well as the United Food and Commercial Workers union.