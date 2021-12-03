Organized labor has scored another victory in the marijuana industry, with drivers for California distributor Nabis saying Friday they voted to join the Teamsters Local 630.

“By unionizing with the Teamsters, workers are ensuring that the immense profits from this nascent industry go towards creating long-term, stable careers for the people who are the backbone of these companies and their families,” Teamsters Local 630 spokesman Lou Villalvazo said in a news release.

The release noted that drivers for San Francisco-based Nabis voted “overwhelmingly” to unionize with the Teamsters.

The unionization move is the latest in a nationwide string of organized labor wins in 2020 and 2021, with the Teamsters trailing only the United Food and Commercial Workers Union in their active recruitment of marijuana industry workers.

The Teamsters also unionized workers at a California marijuana grow operation owned by Tikun Olam in July and at Illinois retailer Modern Cannabis in May.