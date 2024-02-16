First cannabis consumption lounge licensed in Nevada after final OK

By MJBizDaily Staff

Be at the forefront of cannabis and psychedelics science and innovation. Register today & Save $200 on tickets to The Emerald Conference by MJBiz Science, April 1-3 in San Diego.

The first license for a cannabis consumption lounge in Nevada has been issued to a business in Las Vegas.

The long-awaited approval from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) went to Smoke and Mirrors, Las Vegas TV station KTNV reported.

The operation is attached to Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, 2975 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive.

According to KTNV, Smoke and Mirrors was awarded its consumption lounge license Thursday after passing a CCB inspection two days earlier. The establishment received a conditional license June 20.

The CCB said 19 lounges have been approved for a conditional license, including 14 retail-adjacent locations and five independent lounges, the TV station reported.

Administrative setbacks, tight funding and changing regulations governing smoke ventilation delayed the launch of dozens of lounges in Nevada for months last year.

In June, Nevada regulators approved loosening ventilation standards for marijuana consumption lounges in Las Vegas and other parts of the state.

The U.S. marijuana industry has closely followed developments in Nevada as consumption lounges represent the next iteration of retail and events, helping fuel nationwide attention given Las Vegas’ reputation as a tourist mecca.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

Las Vegas marijuana consumption lounges encounter delays
Image of the Trece Mexican restaurant space

All U.S.

MedMen lays off almost two dozen at Las Vegas cannabis store
Image of a scale with the word Downsize

Finance

Marijuana brands, ex-employees say MedMen owes them thousands
Image of the exterior of a MedMen store in Long Beach, California
All U.S. Briefs Legal Medical & Recreational Nevada News by State Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY