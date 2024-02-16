The first license for a cannabis consumption lounge in Nevada has been issued to a business in Las Vegas.

The long-awaited approval from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) went to Smoke and Mirrors, Las Vegas TV station KTNV reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The operation is attached to Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, 2975 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive.

According to KTNV, Smoke and Mirrors was awarded its consumption lounge license Thursday after passing a CCB inspection two days earlier. The establishment received a conditional license June 20.

The CCB said 19 lounges have been approved for a conditional license, including 14 retail-adjacent locations and five independent lounges, the TV station reported.

Administrative setbacks, tight funding and changing regulations governing smoke ventilation delayed the launch of dozens of lounges in Nevada for months last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In June, Nevada regulators approved loosening ventilation standards for marijuana consumption lounges in Las Vegas and other parts of the state.

The U.S. marijuana industry has closely followed developments in Nevada as consumption lounges represent the next iteration of retail and events, helping fuel nationwide attention given Las Vegas’ reputation as a tourist mecca.