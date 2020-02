Little Rock, Arkansas, is poised to get its first medical marijuana dispensary.

Harvest House of Cannabis passed inspection and then received approval from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division to open in the state’s capital city, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported.

It’s unclear when Harvest House of Cannabis plans to open, according to the newspaper.

Arkansas regulators have licensed 33 medical marijuana dispensaries, and 17 have opened since May.

The state’s dispensaries have sold $10 million of medical marijuana products in the first six weeks of 2020, a much faster sales pace than in 2019.