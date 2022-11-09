First social equity cannabis retailer opens in California’s capital city

By MJBizDaily Staff

The first cannabis store operated by a social equity licensee opened in Sacramento, California, roughly two years after the City Council authorized and designated 10 retail licenses for those who had been arrested or adversely affected by the war on drugs.

Embarc opened Monday in South Sacramento, becoming the first operational store under the city’s Cannabis Opportunity Reinvestment and Equity (CORE) program, The Sacramento Bee reported.

In October 2020, California’s capital city created 10 retail marijuana permits for social equity applicants to its existing 30, lifting a cap enacted in 2009.

Meanwhile, Sacramento County voters were weighing a special tax on gross receipts from marijuana and hemp business in unincorporated areas to fund homeless services.

Measure B requires approval by two-thirds of voters.

