Florida adult-use marijuana legalization effort tops 630,000 signatures

Florida cannabis advocates have collected 635,961 valid signatures in support of a constitutional amendment that could legalize adult-use marijuana in the state.

Smart & Safe Florida, the group behind the effort, must collect 891,589 valid signatures to put the issue to voters on the 2024 ballot.

The proposal would allow adults to “possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise,” , Doral TV station WFOR reported.

That language also requires approval by the Florida Supreme Court.

Trulieve Cannabis, the largest medical marijuana operator in Florida, is a major supporter of the adult-use legalization campaign.

The Tallahassee-based marijuana multistate operator has donated more than $20 million to the effort so far.