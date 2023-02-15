Trulieve adds another $5.5 million to Florida marijuana legalization campaign

By MJBizDaily Staff

Women, minority execs show few gains in U.S. cannabis industry, according to the latest data from the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report. Get your copy here.

Multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis donated an additional $5.5 million to efforts to legalize adult-use marijuana in Florida.

According to Orlando Weekly, the Tallahassee, Florida-based company has donated a total of $25.5 million so far to the Smart & Safe Florida campaign, which is working to get adult-use legalization on the November 2024 ballot.

Trulieve’s latest contribution to Smart & Safe Florida follows a $5 million donation in December.

So far, the group has collected more than 291,000 signatures for its petition – enough to send it to the Florida Supreme Court for review.

[mjbizcta-7

Smart & Safe Florida needs to collect more than 891,589 signatures for the constitutional amendment to be included on the ballot.

If passed, the amendment would make it legal for people 21 years and older “to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

Trulieve tosses $5 million more toward Florida’s cannabis legalization effort
Image of a pile of $100 bills

News by State

California bill would allow marijuana retailers to serve food, beverages
Image of the Studio Lounge consumption lounge

Legal

Israeli cannabis company InterCure files lawsuit over nixed acquisition
Image of a gavel in a courtroom
All U.S. Briefs Florida Legal Recreational 