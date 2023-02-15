Trulieve adds another $5.5 million to Florida marijuana legalization campaign

Multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis donated an additional $5.5 million to efforts to legalize adult-use marijuana in Florida.

According to Orlando Weekly, the Tallahassee, Florida-based company has donated a total of $25.5 million so far to the Smart & Safe Florida campaign, which is working to get adult-use legalization on the November 2024 ballot.

Trulieve’s latest contribution to Smart & Safe Florida follows a $5 million donation in December.

So far, the group has collected more than 291,000 signatures for its petition – enough to send it to the Florida Supreme Court for review.

Smart & Safe Florida needs to collect more than 891,589 signatures for the constitutional amendment to be included on the ballot.