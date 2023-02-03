Florida adult-use marijuana legalization campaign clears early hurdle

The campaign to legalize adult-use marijuana in Florida has collected enough signatures to trigger a state Supreme Court review of the initiative.

Smart & Safe Florida has collected more than 294,000 valid signatures from Florida voters, according to Miramar TV station WTVJ.

That’s enough to compel a legal review from the court, which in 2021 rejected two adult-use legalization proposals.

Smart & Safe Florida will need to collect 891,589-plus signatures to put a constitutional amendment before voters in November 2024.

Florida ballot initiatives need 60% support to become law.

As drafted, the measure would open up the state’s existing MMJ dispensaries to any adult 21 and over. Home cultivation would continue to be illegal.

Multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis, the biggest MMJ company in Florida, its home state, has contributed at least $20 million to the Smart & Safe campaign.

The company operates 120 of the 501 dispensaries in Florida, where Trulieve draws most of its revenue, according to SEC filings.