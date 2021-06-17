Florida high court nixes second try at recreational cannabis ballot measure

The Florida Supreme Court torpedoed a second attempt by activists seeking to get an initiative to legalize recreational cannabis on the state’s 2022 ballot, ruling that a proposed ballot measure was “misleading.”

According to the Miami Herald, the court ruled 5-2 that the summary of the measure was unclear, thus barring the initiative from consideration for the statewide ballot.

The defeat comes after:

Sensible Florida, the group behind the measure, had already gathered nearly 30,000 signatures of the requisite 891,589 in support of putting the initiative on the ballot.

The same court ruled by a 5-2 margin in April that a different ballot measure with the same recreational legalization intent was also “misleading.”

The group supporting that ballot measure, Make it Legal, had progressed even further in the signature-gathering phase with more than a half-million signatures.

The rulings – and the fact that recreational cannabis backers would have to start from scratch to get a measure before voters in 2022 – mean the chances of adult-use legalization happening in the state anytime soon are quickly narrowing.

In addition, it’s also unlikely that a wealthy donor will be able to fund an expensive signature-gathering drive after Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a bill that prohibits donations of more than $3,000 by any one person until a given initiative has qualified for the ballot, the Associated Press reported.