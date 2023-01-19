Trulieve tosses $5 million more toward Florida’s cannabis legalization effort

Florida-based multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis contributed another $5 million late last year toward a 2024 ballot initiative that would legalize adult-use marijuana in the state.

The company, which enjoys a commanding presence in Florida’s MMJ industry, has now contributed $20 million toward the Smart & Safe Florida legalization campaign, according to the News Service of Florida.

The company is one of three contributors, according to records, but nearly all the cash behind the ballot initiative push is coming from Trulieve, which helped write the proposal.

Two other individuals have contributed a total of $124.58 to the campaign.

Smart & Safe Florida has submitted 148,418 valid signatures to the state so far.

The campaign needs 891,589 valid signatures from registered Florida voters to qualify the legalization petition for the ballot.

According to Miami New Times, critics have called the proposed legalization measure – which does not permit adults to grow cannabis at home and allows existing MMJ dispensaries such as Trulieve to become adult-use retailers – a “monopolistic” attempt to control a potential recreational market before it even begins.

Voter-approved constitutional amendments such as Smart & Safe Florida’s require support from 60% of voters to become law.