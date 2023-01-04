Florida adult-use marijuana legalization petition garners nearly 150K signatures

Florida adult-use marijuana legalization advocates have collected almost 150,000 valid signatures in an effort to include the issue on the 2024 ballot.

But the campaign still must collect more than 700,000 additional signatures to be successful.

The official total of signatures turned in to the Florida Division of Elections so far is 148,418, according to Doral TV station WFOR.

Safe & Smart Florida, the group behind the effort, needs to collect a total of 891,589 valid signatures to get the constitutional amendment on the ballot.

The Florida Supreme Court also must review the proposed language that will be put to voters.

That process requires an additional petition with at least 222,898 valid signatures.

Backed by Tallahassee-based multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis, Safe & Smart Florida launched its campaign last August.

If passed, the constitutional amendment would allow adults 21 or older to “to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”