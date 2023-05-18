Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a petition with the Supreme Court of Florida this week, arguing that the Adult Personal Use of Marijuana ballot initiative is unconstitutional.

Text of the proposed constitutional amendment must be approved by the state Supreme Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of last month, Florida cannabis advocates had collected more than 600,000 valid signatures in support of the constitutional amendment to legalize adult-use marijuana.

In an advisory opinion filed Monday, Moody said the measure, which would put recreational marijuana before state voters in the 2024 General Election, violates the single-subject rule of the state Constitution.

“I believe that the proposed amendment fails to meet the requirements of Florida Statutes,” Moody wrote in a filing addressed to the state’s Supreme Court Justices.

Smart & Safe Florida, the group behind the measure, must collect 891,253 signatures to qualify for the ballot.