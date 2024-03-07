Florida bill that bans delta-8, other compounds sent to governor

Florida lawmakers have approved a wide-ranging bill that critics contend could destroy the state’s hemp market.

Senate Bill 1698 was approved by the House in a 64-48 vote, according to the Tampa Bay Times, and now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis to be signed into law.

The measure to ban hemp-derived products containing delta-8 and delta-10 THC was unanimously approved by the Senate in February.

The bill would ban a variety of delta-8 and delta-10 products, including:

Gummies.

Tinctures.

Vapes.

It would also prohibit other cannabinoids such as THCV and THCP from being infused into hemp extracts and would cap intoxicating delta-9 THC products to 5 milligrams per serving or 50 milligrams per package, the newspaper reported.

Hemp-derived low-dose THC advocates and business operators have criticized the legislation for potentially dismantling the industry while propping up the medical marijuana sector.

Florida voters could decide on adult-use legalization in November.

But that potential vote is awaiting a state Supreme Court ruling on a challenge to the ballot initiative.

At least 18 states prohibit delta-8 under certain circumstances, according to MJBizDaily research.