The Florida attorney general’s attempt to halt a heavily bankrolled adult-use marijuana legalization campaign will go before the state Supreme Court and could be heard as soon as June.

Smart & Safe Florida, an initiative campaign funded almost entirely by Florida-based multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis, is currently attempting to gather nearly 900,000 valid signatures from registered voters in order to qualify for the November 2024 ballot in the state.

Trulieve has spent nearly $38.5 million to date on the legalization effort, almost all of it on signature gathering, according to campaign finance records.

However, last month, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced a legal challenge intended to disqualify Smart & Safe Florida from the ballot.

According to the Capitolist, the Supreme Court will hear Moody’s challenge as soon as next month.

Both sides are due to submit initial arguments to the court June 12, with possible oral arguments to follow.

Neither Trulieve nor the Smart & Safe campaign immediately responded to a request for comment.

In her initial submission to the court, Moody claimed the ballot initiative does not meet state standards for a proposed constitutional amendment be limited to a single subject.

If passed, the constitutional amendment would allow Florida’s existing medical-marijuana treatment centers to start selling cannabis to all adults 21 and over.