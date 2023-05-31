Florida high court to hear challenge to adult-use cannabis legalization

By MJBizDaily Staff

MJBizCon 2023 tickets are now on sale starting at just $99! Discover the business solutions to elevate your cannabis retail game. Buy your ticket today.

The Florida attorney general’s attempt to halt a heavily bankrolled adult-use marijuana legalization campaign will go before the state Supreme Court and could be heard as soon as June.

Smart & Safe Florida, an initiative campaign funded almost entirely by Florida-based multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis, is currently attempting to gather nearly 900,000 valid signatures from registered voters in order to qualify for the November 2024 ballot in the state.

Trulieve has spent nearly $38.5 million to date on the legalization effort, almost all of it on signature gathering, according to campaign finance records.

However, last month, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced a legal challenge intended to disqualify Smart & Safe Florida from the ballot.

According to the Capitolist, the Supreme Court will hear Moody’s challenge as soon as next month.

Both sides are due to submit initial arguments to the court June 12, with possible oral arguments to follow.

Neither Trulieve nor the Smart & Safe campaign immediately responded to a request for comment.

In her initial submission to the court, Moody claimed the ballot initiative does not meet state standards for a proposed constitutional amendment be limited to a single subject.

If passed, the constitutional amendment would allow Florida’s existing medical-marijuana treatment centers to start selling cannabis to all adults 21 and over.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Finance

Price tag revealed for sale of Shoppers Drug Mart cannabis assets
Image of two businesspeople shaking on an agreement

Legal

Marijuana producer Canopy buying 20% of Indiva
Image showing a step in the edibles production process

Finance

Cannabis retailer Fire & Flower reviewing strategic options
Interior image of a Fire & Flower cannabis store.
Briefs Cultivation Florida Legal Manufacturing Medical & Recreational Retail 