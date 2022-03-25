Former WeWork co-CEO Artie Minson joins cannabis platform LeafLink

Artie Minson, a former co-CEO of commercial real estate company WeWork, joined cannabis wholesaling platform LeafLink as president, chief operating officer and board member.

According to a LeafLink news release, Minson will be responsible for managing operations, sales, marketing, customer service and corporate functions to support the company’s scaling technology services.

Minson will report to LeafLink co-founder and CEO Ryan Smith.

Before joining New York-based LeafLink, he served as president, COO and chief financial officer of WeWork, CFO of Time Warner Cable and COO and CFO of AOL.

LeafLink, founded in 2015 in New York, offers shared workspaces for tech startups and other services in 30 states and provinces in the U.S. and Canada.

Minson’s executive experience will bring a “step forward for the cannabis space,” Smith told the New York Times’ DealBook.

Minson told the Times there’s “a greater good” in helping to shape the cannabis industry and added that his research convinced him “there are very clear economic, social and, increasingly, medical benefits from the ongoing legalization of this market.”

At the end of 2020, LeafLink announced new funding worth $40 million from a Series C investment round.