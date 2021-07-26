Georgia awards six medical marijuana cultivation licenses

Georgia’s medical marijuana industry took a major step toward launching when state regulators approved on six cultivation licenses for six MMJ companies.

The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission (GMCC) announced during a public hearing Saturday it is awarding two Class 1 licenses and four Class 2 permits to manufacture low-THC medical cannabis oil.

The two Class 1 winners are Trulieve GA, a subsidiary of powerful Florida-based multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis, and Botanical Sciences, which is based in Georgia. They beat out such heavyweight MSOs as Columbia Care, Curaleaf, Parallel and Verano Holdings, according to the GMCC website.

The four Class 2 winners are also based in Georgia: FFD GA Holdings, Theratrue Georgia, Nature’s GA and Treevana Remedy. They were chosen over major players such as Columbia Care, Curaleaf, Parallel and Verano.

A Class 1 license allows grow facilities up to 100,000 square feet; a Class 2 permit allows facilities up to 50,000 square feet.

There were 69 applicants, according to a GMCC news release.

The licensees are expected to start operations in the coming months, and each company will be allowed to open five dispensaries, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.