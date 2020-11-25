Georgia regulators are taking applications to process and manufacture medical marijuana oil for the state’s limited program.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Access to Medical Cannabis Commission on Nov. 23 began the licensing process for businesses seeking to manufacture the “low-THC” MMJ oil that Georgia is making available to its 14,000 registered patients.

Class 1 and Class 2 – are awarded based on the size of the facility.

Manufacturers have until Dec. 28 to apply, and licenses are expected to be issued by March 2021.

Then, the next step in getting the program up and running is for the commission to create rules for licensing medical marijuana oil dispensaries

THC potency is capped at 5%, under Georgia law, and only six companies will receive permits to grow the limited medical marijuana – two Class 1 100,000-square-foot facilities and four Class 2 50,000-square foot facilities.

The program has taken a while to develop.

Georgia lawmakers approved the medical marijuana program in April 2019, and then regulators appointed Andrew Turnage as the program’s first executive director this past May.