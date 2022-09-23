Georgia awards two medical marijuana production licenses

Georgia regulators awarded two licenses to grow, manufacture and sell low-THC marijuana oil.

The licenses went to Botanical Sciences, a local company, and Trulieve Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Trulieve Georgia is a subsidiary of Florida-based marijuana multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis.

The two companies will be allowed to produce cannabis oil with a THC content capped at 5%.

The licenses allow them to cultivate marijuana in 100,000-square-foot indoor facilities.

The businesses can also open up to five medical marijuana dispensaries.

Trulieve’s indoor cultivation and processing facility will be located in Adel. Botanical Sciences’ will be based in Glennville.

State law requires the businesses to start growing marijuana within a year, the Journal-Constitution reported.

The 24,400 registered MMJ patients in Georgia who receive a doctor’s recommendation can legally use medical cannabis to treat terminal cancer, Parkinson’s disease and severe seizures, among other conditions.

The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission planned to award six cultivation licenses in 2021, but contracts weren’t approved after several lawsuits were filed contesting the application process.

The remaining four medical marijuana licenses, which allow for 50,000 square feet of growing canopy, remain in limbo.

Companies still waiting licensing are Treevana Remedy, FFD GA Holdings, TheraTrue Georgia and Natures GA, the Journal-Constitution reported.