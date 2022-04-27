Georgia company files lawsuit over medical cannabis licensing process

Medical marijuana business Cumberland Curative filed a lawsuit against the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission (GMCC) over the agency’s handling of the application process for MMJ licenses.

The lawsuit, filed in Fulton County Superior Court, alleges “conflicts of interest” and “backroom deals” during the licensing process, according to a new report by Atlanta TV station WAGA.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GMCC awarded six medical marijuana cultivation licenses in 2021.

“We heard in December of 2020 before the applications were submitted, directly from high up, public officials in both Democrat and Republican Party, that four of the six licenses are spoken for,” Arnold told the TV station.

Information about winning bids have been “redacted and kept secret from losing bidders, the public, and the media,” WAGA reported.

The Cumberland Curative lawsuit reportedly argues that documents in the bidding process should be made public.

Growing is all about the lighting Read our exclusive guide for strategies and tips from expert cultivators who have amassed decades of experience studying horticulture lighting. Curated by MJBizDaily. Inside the MJBizDaily Lighting Buyers Guide: Horticultural professionals debunk 8 common lighting myths in cannabis.

How cannabis extraction companies can reduce energy costs.

Why experts say the future of horticultural lighting is in LED technology.

Cannabis lighting Glossary of Terms.

Buyers checklist & more! Get the Guide

Another company that failed to win a license, Georgia Atlas, filed a similar suit against the state in January, although that case was dismissed in March.

Low-THC cannabis oil is permitted for registered MMJ patients in Georgia, but the state’s medical cannabis industry remains stalled after lawmakers failed to pass an implementation bill earlier this month.