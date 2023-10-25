Georgia begins low-THC marijuana oil sales at independent pharmacies

Medical marijuana sales through independent pharmacies launched Wednesday in Georgia, the first U.S. state to approve that retail channel.

However, under Georgia’s 2019 MMJ law, operators and pharmacists are permitted to sell only low-THC oil with up to 5% THC.

Flower is prohibited in the Georgia market.

Botanical Sciences, one of two operators licensed to produce MMJ products in the state, said in a Wednesday news release that its products will be the first sold through mainstream pharmacies.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this historic moment in Georgia’s healthcare landscape, being the first to dispense medical cannabis at independent pharmacies in the country,” CEO Gary Long said in a statement.

“Our mission at Botanical Sciences is to provide patients with the long-anticipated hope and relief they deserve. We firmly believe in the trust and professionalism pharmacists provide to patients at this pivotal point in our state’s adoption of medical cannabis.”

According to the release, three pharmacies began selling Botanical Sciences’ products Wednesday:

Omega Pharmacy in Omega.

Robins Pharmacy in Warner Robins.

Tifton Drug Company in Tifton.

Botanical Sciences, based in Pooler, Georgia, earlier this month announced a partnership with 130 independent pharmacies throughout the state.

Meanwhile, Florida-headquartered Trulieve Cannabis Corp., the other company licensed in Georgia to manufacture low-THC oil, will also start selling its products at pharmacies in the state, the company announced Tuesday.

Trulieve is partnering with Riverside Pharmacy in Gainesville, one of the first independent pharmacies in the state to apply for a special license to dispense low-THC medical cannabis products.

Inspectors with the Georgia Drugs and Narcotics Agency on Tuesday planned to evaluate Riverside’s inventory management operations, security protocols and other processes, according to Trulieve.

The company did not immediately respond to an MJBizDaily inquiry on when Riverside is expected to begin dispensing MMJ products to patients.

MMJ access in Georgia will remain limited to patients who suffer from a short list of serious medical conditions, and they will still need physician approval.

The pharmacy channel likely will help expand product access in Georgia, considering only seven MMJ dispensaries are open in the state.