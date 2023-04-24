Georgia nears launch of medical cannabis sales

Medical cannabis dispensaries in Georgia are expected to open within weeks, nearly eight years after lawmakers first approved an MMJ program.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, medical marijuana retailers could open as early as late May.

Georgia is among 40 states and the District of Columbia with a medical market program.

More than 26,000 MMJ patients and 19,000 caregivers in Georgia are registered with the state, the newspaper reported.

Under Georgia law, qualified patients can legally possess up to 20 fluid ounces of “low THC oil,” not exceeding 5 milligrams of THC.

Flower, edibles and vape cartridges are banned in Georgia’s MMJ program.

Qualifying conditions include:

AIDS.

Cancer.

Crohn’s disease.

Seizure disorders.

The state issued Class 1 production licenses last September to Botanical Sciences and Trulieve Georgia, which are permitted to open six dispensaries each.

But there’s been no patient access to MMJ as legislators and regulators have been slow to pass implementation laws.

Under MMJ program rules approved in January, Georgia will eventually license up to six companies to manufacture and sell low-THC oil.