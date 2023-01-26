Georgia OKs low-THC medical cannabis rules; sales could begin this year

Legal medical cannabis sales in Georgia could begin before the end of the year after state regulators signed off on rules governing the state’s low-THC marijuana oil program.

Under a set of regulations the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission approved Wednesday, the first producers could be in operation this spring, with dispensaries opening for business six to eight months after that, the Albany Herald reported.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the state’s Hope Act into law in April 2019, legalizing possession of medical cannabis oil containing no more than 5% THC for people enrolled in a state registry and who suffer from one of a limited list of ailments.

But efforts by state lawmakers to both “jumpstart the stalled licensing process” and expand access to products beyond oils and tinctures have failed, the Washington DC-based Marijuana Policy Project noted.

Both flower and edibles are banned in Georgia.

The state issued Class 1 licenses in September to Botanical Sciences and Trulieve Georgia, but there’s still no patient access as legislators and regulators have been slow to pass implementation laws.

Under the rules approved Wednesday, Georgia will eventually license up to six companies to manufacture and sell low-THC oil.

In addition to the two existing licensees, the state could issue four new Class 2 permits, which each carry a $100,000 application fee.

However, that will have to wait until the resolution of pending lawsuits against the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission by MMJ companies denied licenses.