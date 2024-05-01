Georgia governor signs off on bill regulating hemp products

Georgia’s governor signed off on a bill aimed at regulating hemp-derived products and growing the state’s hemp industry.

According to the Capitol Beat News Service, Senate Bill 494, signed into law Tuesday, will:

Provide for the issuance of manufacturer licenses, wholesale consumable-hemp permits and consumable-hemp retail establishment licenses.

Require testing labs to be registered.

Close the “THCA” loophole by redefining delta-9 THC. (THCA is THC’s biosynthetic precursor that must be heated in order to be converted into THC.)

Prohibit sales of hemp-derived products, including CBD, to anyone younger than 21.

The General Assembly passed the bill, aka the Georgia Hemp Farming Act, and sent it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature in April.

It has been up to individual states, such as Georgia, to decide how to regulate hemp-derived products since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill.

That legislation legalized hemp, but it also triggered the boom in delta-8 THC and other intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoids.