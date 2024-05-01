Georgia governor signs off on bill regulating hemp products

By MJBizDaily Staff

Just Released! Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks with the new 2024 MJBiz Factbook member program, now with quarterly updates. Make informed decisions.

Georgia’s governor signed off on a bill aimed at regulating hemp-derived products and growing the state’s hemp industry.

According to the Capitol Beat News Service, Senate Bill 494, signed into law Tuesday, will:

  • Provide for the issuance of manufacturer licenses, wholesale consumable-hemp permits and consumable-hemp retail establishment licenses.
  • Require testing labs to be registered.
  • Close the “THCA” loophole by redefining delta-9 THC. (THCA is THC’s biosynthetic precursor that must be heated in order to be converted into THC.)
  • Prohibit sales of hemp-derived products, including CBD, to anyone younger than 21.

The General Assembly passed the bill, aka the Georgia Hemp Farming Act, and sent it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature in April.

It has been up to individual states, such as Georgia, to decide how to regulate hemp-derived products since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill.

That legislation legalized hemp, but it also triggered the boom in delta-8 THC and other intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoids.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Manufacturing

Delta-8 Debate: The 2018 Farm Bill gave rise to an unlikely intoxicant

Manufacturing

US liquor retail chain to deliver THC drinks nationwide for 4/20
Image of the tops of seven canned beverages with cannabis buds sitting atop the center can

Cultivation

Illinois lawmakers, marijuana trade group push to ban intoxicating hemp products
Image of indoor hemp grown in Texas
All U.S. Briefs CBD Cultivation Delta-10 Delta-8 Delta-9 Georgia Hemp & CBD Hemp Industry News Manufacturing Medical & Recreational Recreational 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY