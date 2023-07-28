Georgia’s 2nd medical cannabis retailer launches sales

By MJBizDaily Staff

The second of two licensed medical cannabis dispensary operators in Georgia opened its doors this week.

Botanical Sciences began sales Wednesday in the town of Pooler, just outside Savannah, according to the Capitol Beat News Service.

The opening comes roughly three months after the state’s only other licensed MMJ operator, Trulieve Georgia, opened for business in Macon, about 85 miles southeast of Atlanta.

That company, a subsidiary of Florida-based multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis Corp., has since launched sales in Pooler, Marietta and Newnan. The company has plans to open additional Georgia outlets in Columbus and Evans.

Botanical Sciences is looking to establish other MMJ dispensaries in Augusta, Chamblee, Marietta and Stockbridge, according to the company’s website.

Under Georgia rules, MMJ operators in the state are permitted to open six dispensaries each.

The Georgia Legislature approved MMJ rules in January that eventually will allow for the licensing of up to six companies to manufacture and sell low-THC oil in the state.

Flower, edibles and vape cartridges are banned in Georgia’s MMJ program.

