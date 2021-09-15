Georgia regulators are asking for help from the Department of Agriculture in overseeing the state’s limited medical marijuana program.

During the first meeting of the Medical Cannabis Commission’s Oversight Committee, the Newnan Times-Herald reported, Rep. Micah Gravley noted that marijuana “is an agricultural product. We’re an agricultural state.”

Georgia approved limited medical marijuana in 2019, but the program has been slow to roll out.

The commission awarded six marijuana cultivation licenses this summer, and the legislative process to award dispensary permits is underway.

But, according to the Times-Herald, state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black leans in favor of hemp and not medical marijuana.

The newspaper pointed out, however, that Black is seeking Georgia’s 2022 Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, so the state could have a new ag commissioner next year.

Gravley also said the commission should focus on finding labs to test cannabis for the legal program.