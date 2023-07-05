Germany’s first cannabis bill to reach Cabinet this summer, report says

Germany intends to split its planned cannabis reforms into at least two separate draft laws, the first of which is expected to reach the federal Cabinet in mid-August, according to German news website Der Spiegl.

The first draft law, which will lay the legal footing for “nonprofit cultivation associations,” is currently being hammered out by numerous ministries, including the agriculture and health ministries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The key points of Germany’s latest plan were released earlier this year by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

Rather than the original plan of full legalization, Europe’s largest economy is instead opting for a two-track approach with limited commercial opportunities.

Two of the expected features are:

Nonprofit associations would be allowed to jointly cultivate cannabis for adult-use purposes and distribute it to members for their own consumption. This plan is expected to be implemented this year.

Regional pilot projects with commercial supply chains would be rolled out for a limited period of time. These “trials” would be to collect data to support future public policy.

Germany also intends to remove cannabis from the Narcotics Act in the short term and allow the possession of up to 25 grams.

Home cultivation of up to three plants will also be allowed.

A second law will be introduced in relation to the regional pilot projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We expect the draft law on municipal regional model projects in the fall,” said Katja Mast, parliamentary director of the Social Democratic Party of Germany parliamentary group in the Bundestag.

The Bundestag – Germany’s parliament – breaks for summer July 7 and reconvenes in the first week of September.