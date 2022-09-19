Governor positions California cannabis businesses for interstate commerce

California marijuana businesses will be able to do business with other markets that allow medical and recreational cannabis under a new state law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday signed Senate Bill 1326 to create interstate commerce pacts, but the law is contingent on a few pressing factors:

Federal legalization, which is not imminent.

Interstate marijuana commerce “wouldn’t put the state at risk of federal enforcement, will not result in significant legal risk to the State of California under the federal Controlled Substances Act, based on review of applicable law, including federal judicial decisions and administrative actions.”

The bill was introduced by Democratic Sen. Anna Caballero, who represents nearly 1 million residents in predominantly rural, agricultural communities in central California.

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea of interstate marijuana commerce pacts has been picking up momentum across the country, particularly in neighboring states to California that allow medical and adult-use sales.

SB 1326 was one of several cannabis-related bills Gov. Newsom has signed in recent days.