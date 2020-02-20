Arizona’s largest medical cannabis company, Harvest Health & Recreation, grew its footprint in the state by acquiring competitor Arizona Natural Selections.

Vertical licenses for three operating MMJ dispensaries and a fourth location to be opened.

A 55,000-square-foot grow facility.

A 322-acre site containing a 70,000-square-foot greenhouse and 25 acres that are zoned for marijuana cultivation.

Under terms of the deal, Harvest received:

Harvest, a Phoenix-based multistate cannabis operator, didn’t disclose the purchase price, saying only that it acquired Arizona Natural Selections’ licenses for a “non-material” amount of stock.

With the acquisitions, Harvest operates 14 of the roughly 120 medical marijuana dispensaries in the state, according to the Arizona Republic.

