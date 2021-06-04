Hawaii medical marijuana dispensary could get back business permit it lost

A medical marijuana dispensary on the Hawaiian island of Maui that briefly lost its business permit could see the license reinstated – pending the submission of several years of financial records.

According to the Star-Advertiser, Pono Life Sciences was given a reprieve by the state health department, which rescinded the order it issued in May revoking the dispensary’s license to operate.

Pono Life Sciences would be allowed to resume operations, Maui Now reported, as long as it submitted financial audits for 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The company has 60 days from May 28 to submit the 2017 audit, 90 days to submit the 2018 audit and 120 days to submit the 2019 audit.

Once it gets those records to the health department, the dispensary can resume normal business operations.

If the company fails to submit any of those audits, it will lose its business license permanently, Maui Now reported.

It’s not clear when Pono Life Sciences could reopen for business.