Financial-violation allegations cost Maui cannabis dispensary its license

Hawaii regulators ordered a medical cannabis dispensary on the island of Maui to close immediately because of the company’s “ongoing failure to submit annual independent financial audits.”

According to Hawaii News Now, the dispensary, Pono Life Sciences Maui, was ordered to cease operations without further delay via a Department of Health Notice of Violation and Order delivered to the company’s primary licensee, Dr. William Mitchell Jr.

The dispensary’s business permit was also revoked, though Mitchell has 20 days to request a hearing in order to appeal the decision, News Now reported.

Pono Life Sciences is one of 15 operational dispensaries spread across Hawaii’s four primary islands, according to the health department.